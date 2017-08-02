Australia gets ripped off when it comes to outlet shopping. L.A gets the famous Desert Hills, Paris has La Vallee Village and no trip to New York is complete without a day at Woodbury Common.

Now, Sydney (sorry, everywhere else) finally has some fairly decent designer outlets with the addition of a new multi million dollar wing at Birkenhead Point, located 6kms from the CBD.

The most highly anticipated addition to the centre is an outlet for designer department store Harrolds, which stocks the likes of Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

There's also a Ital Collezione (home to Dolce & Gabbana and Versace) as well as a new Michael Kors, Coach, Bally and the first outlet store for Aussie streetwear brand Zanerobe.

Homewares giant Peter's of Kensington also has a new store, it's first ever in-centre store and adjoining cafe, and motorcycle brand Deus Ex Machina is opening soon.

These new stores join the already existing brands which have discount stores including Armani, Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Furla and Victoria's Secret.

If high street is more your thing don't forget there's also a Seed, Country Road, Witchery, Cotton On, Sheraton and Nike.