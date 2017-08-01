The 18 Best Travel Photos Of 2017, According To National Geographic

National Geographic is known for its incredible photos from around the world. And as it turns out, its readers take some pretty stunning pictures of their own.

Results are in for the second annual NatGeo Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, for which judges considered more than 15,000 entries from travelers in 30 countries for awards in three categories: nature, people and cities.

The grand prize winner is Sergio Tapiro Velasco, whose photo of Colima volcano in Mexico won him a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago with National Geographic Expeditions.

If these stunning shots don't inspire you to book a trip, we don't know what will. Check out the contest winners below.