Triple J Wants Listeners' Thoughts On The Hottest 100 Date

Australian radio station Triple J has released a poll asking its listeners for their thoughts on a possible change of date of its annual 'Hottest 100' music countdown.

The highly anticipated countdown usually takes place on Australia Day each year and was at the centre of intense scrutiny late in 2016 after Triple J announced it was keeping the January 26 date, despite a petition with more than 5000 signatures calling for it to be changed out of respect for Indigenous Australians.

How do you feel about the date of the Hottest 100? Have your say https://t.co/AqsEkpmB5a | @triplej pic.twitter.com/j7905FW5qD — ABC Australia (@ABCaustralia) August 2, 2017

"As you might have heard, Triple J is reviewing the date of the 'Hottest 100' countdown for future years," the Triple J polling website said.

"Over the past 10 months we've been consulting with a range of people, musicians, community leaders and representative groups on their opinions of Australia Day and the implications of holding the 'Hottest 100' on that day.

"And now we need to hear from you -- Triple J's audience. You are the people who vote, listen to and celebrate the 'Hottest 100'. We want your thoughts on how you feel about Triple J, the 'Hottest 100', and holding the 'Hottest 100' on Australia Day, January 26."

The #changethedate conversation will escalate massively if JJJ move the hottest 100 from Australia Day. Let's do it! https://t.co/WcFiY4BIvG — Andrew McDonald (@andrewmcdonald) August 2, 2017

The poll itself is anonymous and includes a mix of closed- and open-ended questions aimed at garnering listeners' thoughts on the January 26 date, their demographic information and their connection to the yearly countdown.

"Your comments will be used by Triple J to help shape our decision, alongside the perspectives and learnings from other stakeholders we have spoken to. The outcome will be announced in the coming months," the poll site said.

In September 2016, the radio station announced the date was to stay on January 26 -- at least for the 2017 event -- and the countdown would remain in partnership with the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME), but acknowledged it was under review.

"We've been aware of, and have been a part of, the discussions around 26 January for some time. Triple J is heavily involved in the growing dialogue around Indigenous recognition and perspectives on 26 January. This is really important to us," the station said at the time.

"We will continue to talk to Indigenous communities, artists and our audience about the date for the 'Hottest 100' in future years. In short: it's under review.

"We want the 'Hottest 100' to be an inclusive and respectful event for all Australians, including all the incredible Indigenous artists making great Australian music, and the listeners from all cultural backgrounds who love it."

The review comes after this year's 'Hottest 100' was confirmed to be the biggest year ever for the countdown with voting records broken. Over 2.2 million votes were lodged in the 2016 ballot -- a 7.6 per cent voting increase on the 2015 votes.

You can take the survey yourself here.