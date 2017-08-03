Get a hose! Get the whole Amazon river! Australia's national football team The Matildas are officially on fire and this time their victim is Brazil.

The Matildas lead Brazil 5-1 early in the second half after a stunning first half in the Tournament of Nations in Los Angeles.

This is the first time this four nation tournament between the teams ranked 1st (the U.S.), 6th (Japan), 7th (Australia) and 8th (Brazil) has been played. A win or draw in this final match will ensure Australia wins, after we earlier beat both the U.S. and Japan.

As they had done against Japan, the Matildas conceded an early goal -- this time in just the second minute -- but recovered quickly. A highlight from the first half was this Katrina Gorry strike, which made it 4-1. That was the halftime score.

The U.S. commentators are full of praise for The Matildas, saying results in this tournament may be "a sign of things to come".

Things to come? They're already here! For this, a lot of love is starting to flow the way of coach Alan Stajcic, who has led the national team since 2014. We'll keep you posted as the match progresses.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Doing It Again