Fire Rips Through 'Torch Tower' Dubai Skyscraper

A "cooling operation" is currently underway at Dubai's 79-storey Torch Tower after a large fire broke out at the building.

According to the Dubai Media Office, no injuries have been reported after the 337-metre tall skyscraper -- which is one of the world's tallest residential towers -- was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Friday morning.

Dubai Civil Defence:Fire at the Torch Tower has been brought under control. Cooling operations are underway. No inures have been reported. pic.twitter.com/4hHMnaRJ7T — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 3, 2017

Earlier, burning debris could be seen falling from the Torch Tower in videos uploaded to social media by shocked onlookers.

The building contains a total of 658 apartments, according to the developer's website.

The building -- which contains a total of 658 apartments and seven levels of parking -- was successfully evacuated by Dubai Civil Defence officials before the blaze could be brought under control.

Dubai: The Torch Tower in Dubai Marina is on fire. 04-03-2017 pic.twitter.com/VWqUXgwaKa — Darl van Dijk (@Lastcombo) August 3, 2017

#Dubai's 86-story #TorchTower, is on fire. It's one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. pic.twitter.com/yYn91b7A7A — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) August 3, 2017

Witness John O'Nolan tweeted that power had been cut for the "majority of the north side of Dubai Marina" with only emergency lighting on in most buildings.

"Lots of small fires still going, but bulk of the flames have burned out now," he said.

Lot of small fires still going, but bulk of the flames have burned out now. 3:20am here so going to try & get some sleep finally pic.twitter.com/ON3YcmZF1X — John O'Nolan @ 🇦🇪 (@JohnONolan) August 3, 2017

A spokesperson for Dubai Police told Gulf News that the fire broke out on the ninth floor of the building before spreading to upper floors.

Both the Dubai Police Commander in Chief and Dubai Civil Defence Director General are currently at the site following measures to control the blaze.

Growing really fast again now holy shit. pic.twitter.com/uLpPIkNb5m — John O'Nolan @ 🇦🇪 (@JohnONolan) August 3, 2017

Took this photo a few days ago - this is the tower which is on fire. It's huge. pic.twitter.com/R5ZnPbZBg5 — John O'Nolan @ 🇦🇪 (@JohnONolan) August 3, 2017

Dubai Police Commander in Chief & Dubai Civil Defence Director General on site following measures to control the fire at the Torch Tower pic.twitter.com/3hY3tqJfq9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 3, 2017

It's not the first time that the Torch Tower -- which was built in 2011 -- has been engulfed in flames. Residents were evacuated from the tower in 2015 after a fire swept through the tower.