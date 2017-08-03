All Sections
    • NEWS

    Fire Rips Through 'Torch Tower' Dubai Skyscraper

    It's the second time that the Torch Tower has caught fire.

    04/08/2017 8:51 AM AEST | Updated 4 minutes ago

    A "cooling operation" is currently underway at Dubai's 79-storey Torch Tower after a large fire broke out at the building.

    According to the Dubai Media Office, no injuries have been reported after the 337-metre tall skyscraper -- which is one of the world's tallest residential towers -- was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Friday morning.

    Earlier, burning debris could be seen falling from the Torch Tower in videos uploaded to social media by shocked onlookers.

    Trevor Goddard via Getty Images

    KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images

    KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images
    Stunned onlookers watch as one of the world's tallest residential towers is engulfed by flames.

    Getty Images

    KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images
    The building contains a total of 658 apartments, according to the developer's website.

    The building -- which contains a total of 658 apartments and seven levels of parking -- was successfully evacuated by Dubai Civil Defence officials before the blaze could be brought under control.

    Witness John O'Nolan tweeted that power had been cut for the "majority of the north side of Dubai Marina" with only emergency lighting on in most buildings.

    "Lots of small fires still going, but bulk of the flames have burned out now," he said.

    KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images
    There have been no reported injuries.

    KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images
    Emergency crews arrive on the scene.

    A spokesperson for Dubai Police told Gulf News that the fire broke out on the ninth floor of the building before spreading to upper floors.

    Both the Dubai Police Commander in Chief and Dubai Civil Defence Director General are currently at the site following measures to control the blaze.

    According to the Dubai Media Office, there have been no reported injuries.

    It's not the first time that the Torch Tower -- which was built in 2011 -- has been engulfed in flames. Residents were evacuated from the tower in 2015 after a fire swept through the tower.

