The Cricket Pay Dispute Is Over At Last. Now For The Real Fight

It's over. The pay dispute which has dragged on for months between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association has ended.

More details will be revealed at a press conference later on Thursday afternoon, but for now, it is understood that a new pay deal has been reached.

"Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland will join Australian Cricketers' Association CEO Alistair Nicholson to make an announcement on the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties," CA said in a statement.

It is widely believed that the revenue-sharing model the players wanted retained has been kept. CA wanted to move away from the 20-year-old model to a fixed wage arrangement, but the cricketers stuck firm, and it appears they have won.

Cricketers were particularly keen to keep the revenue-sharing model because of a new TV rights deal on the horizon, which means they could soon earn the same percentage slice (up to 26 percent) of a much larger pie.

The breakthrough means that the Australian team's two-Test tour of Bangladesh starting on August 18 is likely to go ahead. More importantly, so is The Ashes which starts on November 23.

More to come.