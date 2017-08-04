Megan Fox Let Her Son Wear A Dress And The Internet Has A Lot Of Feelings About It

Can't we let kids be kids?

Megan Fox is the latest celebrity to come under scrutiny over a photo she posted on Instagram showing her son Noah wearing a "Frozen"-themed dress.

Earlier this week, the "Transformers" star posted a pic showing her beautiful family, which generated some backlash among people who just couldn't get over the fact that a boy was wearing a garment that has traditionally been worn by girls.

"No values. No morals. Promoting gay perversion. Destruction of traditional gender roles lead to a totalitarian society granting government officials more power," one user commented. Another wrote, "Your boy MUST be a MAN, what a shameful time to grow up."

Oh boy.

Putting aside the fact that more and more men and boys are subverting gender norms and wearing clothes that have historically been worn by the opposite sex (hi, Jaden Smith!), isn't it fair to say that kids should be allowed to wear what they want? Who cares if boys wear dresses or if girls wear pants? Let them be kids!

Other commenters had this thought in mind, too.

One Instagram user wrote, "My son rocks an Elsa dress almost daily. <3," while another quipped, "Let kids be kids!!!! stop prejudice!!"

But Fox isn't the only celeb who has faced criticism for letting her kid rock their gender fluidity.

Last month, actor Liev Schreiber was shamed for allowing his son to dress up as "Suicide Squad" villain Harley Quinn, who's a woman.

But more and more parents are just letting their kids be themselves. Former "Top Gear" host Chris Evans was recently snapped with his adorable son Eli, who was wearing a cute green dress and black sneakers, and Adele let her four-year-old son dress up as Princess Anna from "Frozen."

Fox has previously spoken out about letting her son wear dresses, noting that she doesn't want to get in the way of his self-expression.

The boys can wear dresses... you can be whatever you want to be in my house.

"The boys can wear dresses. Noah wears dresses so there are no rules — you can be whatever you want to be in my house," she told Jimmy Kimmel last year.

"I grew up in a Pentecostal household, it's Southern Christian," she explained. "The women in the church are only allowed to wear pants, you can't wear dresses, you can't wear make-up or jewelry, so it's a really sort of oppressive environment to grow up in. But I sort of lean left of that now."

Jaden Smith, who wore a skirt in a Louis Vuitton campaign, explained to Nylon in 2016 why he wants to break gender stereotypes.

"So in five years, when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won't get beat up and kids won't get mad at him."