U.S. Woman Caught With Cocaine At Sydney Airport

An American woman has been arrested at Sydney Airport after police allegedly uncovered two kilograms of cocaine in her luggage.

The 49-year-old arrived in Sydney from LA on Friday and was searched by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on baggage examination.

The Australian Federal Police released a statement indicating ABF officials identified a substance hidden in her clothing and make-up in her suitcase.

The woman has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of drugs. Forensic testing is underway to determine the exact weight of the cocaine.

The woman will appear in Parramatta Children's Court on Saturday.