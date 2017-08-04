All Sections
    • NEWS

    U.S. Woman Caught With Cocaine At Sydney Airport

    Police officers allegedly found approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage.

    05/08/2017 1:57 PM AEST | Updated 14 minutes ago
    David Gray / Reuters
    The drugs were found my police on a routine baggage inspection.

    An American woman has been arrested at Sydney Airport after police allegedly uncovered two kilograms of cocaine in her luggage.

    The 49-year-old arrived in Sydney from LA on Friday and was searched by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on baggage examination.

    The Australian Federal Police released a statement indicating ABF officials identified a substance hidden in her clothing and make-up in her suitcase.

    The woman has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of drugs. Forensic testing is underway to determine the exact weight of the cocaine.

    The woman will appear in Parramatta Children's Court on Saturday.

    ABF

    ABF

    ABF

