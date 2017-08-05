Homicide Squad Investigate Melbourne 'Stabbing' Death

Homicide Squad detectives are probing the suspicious death of a man in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The victim, who is yet to be identified, was located in West Footscray with critical injuries just before 7pm, police said in a statement.

Police said emergency services tried to revive the man but he died at the scene.

Homicide Squad Detectives are investigating the death of a man in West Footscray this evening. #9News pic.twitter.com/RhH7Fz6FXK August 5, 2017

The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined.

NewsCorp Australia reports that the man died after being stabbed in the back.

A witness told NewsCorp he appeared to have "wounds like he was stabbed".

Police are said to be looking at whether the death occurred after a "meeting went wrong".