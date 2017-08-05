All Sections
    • NEWS

    Homicide Squad Investigate Melbourne 'Stabbing' Death

    The victim was found in West Footscray.

    06/08/2017 9:46 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    David Gray / Reuters
    Police are investigating a suspicious death in West Footscray.

    Homicide Squad detectives are probing the suspicious death of a man in Melbourne on Saturday night.

    The victim, who is yet to be identified, was located in West Footscray with critical injuries just before 7pm, police said in a statement.

    Police said emergency services tried to revive the man but he died at the scene.

    The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined.

    NewsCorp Australia reports that the man died after being stabbed in the back.

    A witness told NewsCorp he appeared to have "wounds like he was stabbed".

    Police are said to be looking at whether the death occurred after a "meeting went wrong".

    MORE:crimemelbourneNewssociety

