Homicide Squad Investigate Melbourne 'Stabbing' Death

Homicide Squad detectives are probing the suspicious death of a man in Melbourne on Saturday night.
The victim, who is yet to be identified, was located in West Footscray with critical injuries just before 7pm, police said in a statement.
Police said emergency services tried to revive the man but he died at the scene.
Homicide Squad Detectives are investigating the death of a man in West Footscray this evening. #9News pic.twitter.com/RhH7Fz6FXK— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) August 5, 2017
The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined.
NewsCorp Australia reports that the man died after being stabbed in the back.
A witness told NewsCorp he appeared to have "wounds like he was stabbed".
Police are said to be looking at whether the death occurred after a "meeting went wrong".