US Marine Corps Osprey Crash: Search For Survivors Called Off

The search for three US military personnel missing after a MV-22 Osprey Aircraft crashed into waters off the Queensland coast has been called off.

US authorities have now shifted to a "recovery effort" after the military aircraft "entered the water" on Saturday afternoon, with 26 people on board.

Most of those on board were rescued shortly after the plan when down, but the search for three missing marines continued until Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, Defence Minister Marise Payne confirmed that no Australian military personnel were involved in the mishap in the Shoalwater Bay training area near Rockhampton, in Central Queensland.

Defence is aware of an incident involving a US Marine MV22 Osprey off QLD coast. Defence Minister @MarisePayne has offered assistance. https://t.co/vYnfl6aDiK — DefenceAustralia (@DeptDefence) August 5, 2017

In a statement, Senator Payne said no Australians were caught up in the incident.

"I can confirm no Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft," she said.

"The United States are leading the search and recovery effort.

"I have briefed Prime Minister Turnbull and spoken with Secretary Mattis this evening to offer Australia's support in anyway that can be of assistance.

"Our thoughts are with the crew and families affected."

According to the ABC, the tilt-rotor MV-22 Osprey had been in Queensland as part of the Talisman Sabre joint training exercise between Australian and US forces.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been briefed on the incident.