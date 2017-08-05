All Sections
    • SPORT

    Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In Swansong 100m Final

    Bolt finished third in his final race.

    06/08/2017 7:34 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Usain Bolt has failed to win his farewell 100 meter race, finishing third at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships.

    American Justin Gatlin claimed the men's 100m world title win in 9.92 followed by fellow American Christian Coleman in 9.94 on Sunday morning AEST.

    Bolt, who started out of the blocks sluggishly, was third in 9.95.

    It was the first time the Jamaican legend lost the showpiece event at a World Championships or Olympics.

    Gatlin's victory reportedly sparked boos from the London crowd displeased with the 35-year-old's doping past.

    Tributes to Bolt flowed on social media in the wake of his final 100m dash, including from London mayor Sadiq Khan.

