After Four Days And A Metre Of Snow, The Great Blizzard Of Oz Refuses To Quit

Somebody's got some digging to do.

Wow. Just wow. So much snow, and in an Australian winter that started so slowly, and so warmly.

Australian ski resorts have been absolutely pumelled by snowy weather over the weekend. They're all using the hashtag #BlizzardofOz, and while that's hardly original, who's going to argue?

This storm system started on Friday and promised to deliver until well into Monday. For once, the bullish forecasts held true.

Here's how the weather charts looked on Friday. As you can see, cold front after cold front was lined up in the Southern Ocean -- all of them headed for the Victorian Alps and NSW Snowy Mountains in Australia's south-east.

Bullseye! First 20 centimetres fell. Then another 10. Then 30. Then 40cm on Sunday night. It's still snowing extremely heavily on Monday. A metre or more of authentic Aussie powder.

The result? This.

Skiers in serious need of a snorkel at the top of Thredbo.

And this.

And this, where the skiers seem in danger of being lost among the snow and trees at Perisher.

And this, even more so.

100cm How's your Monday? #perisher A post shared by Perisher (@perisher_resort) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

And this, at Thredbo, the resort which has Australia's highest ski lift but also its lowest village (which is why the runs are so long). To see so much snow down at duckpond level is really something. Although the ducks are possibly a little quacked off.

Waking up to 40cm of fresh snow up top and 15cm+ in the village. ❄️🌨#BlizzardOfOz #Day4 A post shared by Thredbo Resort (@thredboresort) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Meanwhile, snow is also falling at lower elevations near the Blue Mountains, just west of Sydney.

Snow begins to fall in the NSW Central Tablelands at Black Springs

Video by @nampix for @smh pic.twitter.com/g7QQbOM8hy — Nick Moir (@nampix) 6 de agosto de 2017

Sydney itself is mild enough with a chilly breeze and 18 degrees early Monday afternoon. Melbourne is freezing and miserable with light showers and has been sitting on about 10 for much of the day. Canberra? Don't ask. Let's just say your scarf needs a scarf.

Oh, and if you like watching live Aussie snow fall in real time, here you go.