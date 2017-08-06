Australian Government Backs UN Sanctions On North Korea

The Australian government has welcomed the unanimous decision by the United Nations Security Council to adopt new measures against North Korea.

On Sunday, the government announced it will apply travel bans and financial sanctions on particular individuals and businesses in attempt to support international efforts to uphold global peace.

The announcement in Australia comes on top of UN Security Council bans implemented on North Korea's export of coal, iron, lead and seafood, as well as bans on work permits for North Korean migrant workers.

Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull and Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop said the decision aims to maintain international peace and cooperation.

"Australia will move quickly to implement the new resolution and today announces new measures to support the international action," a joint statement said.

"The UN Security Council decision demonstrates clear international unity and resolve on the need to respond to continuing illegal and provocative actions by North Korea, which pose a major threat to international peace and security."

The Australian Government continues to urge all UN Member States to begin taking steps to implement these measures.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the UN Security Council for implementing the new sanctions saying they will have a significant economic impact.

The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 to sanction North Korea. China and Russia voted with us. Very big financial impact! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

The decision is expected to freeze assets, impose costs on Pyongyang's illegal behaviour continuing and further constrain the nation's ability to fund weapon programs.