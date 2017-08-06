Sydney Terror Raids: Fourth Man Charged And Released On Bail

A fourth suspect arrested during counter-terrorism raids in Sydney in July has been charged with one count of possessing a prohibited weapon and released from police custody.

A 39-year-old man was charged on Sunday in relation to allegations regarding a terror plot to bring down a passenger plane.

The man, identified as Khaled Merhi, has been released on bail and will face Downing Centre Local Court later this month. Merhi is one of four suspects who were arrested by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team on July 29.

Two of the men, a 49-year-old and a 32-year-old, were charged with two counts of acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act. The third man was released without charge.

SUSPECT BAILED: The final man arrested over the Sydney terror plot released on bail after a week in police custody. #TenNews @danielsutton10 pic.twitter.com/EJBdzV0knj — TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) August 6, 2017

It is unclear what weapon the charge relates to, however police report the charge is not terror related.

Investigations into the alleged terror plot are continuing.

