The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Made A Retro Music Video Starring David Hasselhoff

Remember back in the 1800s when we used to buy DVDs for the "bonus features"? Remember what DVDs even are?

Well, the folks behind 'Guardians of the Galaxy' have always had a flair for retro nostalgia, so dusting off their "DVD players", they released the greatest '80s-inspired music video for their track 'Inferno'. The track is, obviously, sung by the galaxy's greatest vocalist, David Hasselhoff and stars the cast of 'Guardians' in some truly stunning outfits.

The video includes cameos from Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Guillermo from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (that's a whole other story) and Marvel's very own Stan Lee.

The track was co-written by director James Gunn and 'Guardians' score composer Tyler Bates who told 'Rolling Stone' it was their homage to Meco's disco 'Star Wars' theme. The video also serves as a brilliant homage to what was a really, really weird time in musical history.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' is scheduled to release on DVD on August 23, or you could just watch the clip above several hundred times, like we did.