‘The Iconic’ Vows To Not Stock Fur And Angora Garments

If you're going to wear fur, make sure it's fake.

Online retailer The Iconic has joined the list of Aussie designers and retailers promising to not stock, use or sell clothing items made from fur and angora.

The Iconic stocks around 700 brands, making the pledge a pretty big deal. The e-retailer joins Target, Kmart, David Jones, Big W and Myer in promising to become 100 percent angora and fur free.

This is an important statement because the way angora is sourced is pretty barbaric.

According to the PETA website, rabbits on angora-wool farms spend their lives confined to wire cages that harm their sensitive feet. Workers tightly tether their legs before yanking their fur out. Fur farmers often use the cheapest and cruellest killing methods available, including suffocation, electrocution, gassing and poisoning. These methods are commonly ineffective and cause many animals to have their skin ripped from their bodies while they are still conscious.

Thankfully brands like Unreal Fur now offer luxe faux fur options for those who want the look minus any animal cruelty.

The black Unreal Dream Jacket is 👌🙌🏼 we are ordering more stock for delivery in September. Larger sizes are still available- email us for more info! Shop all our colours with @zippayau & @afterpay.au A post shared by Unreal Fur (@unreal_fur) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Here's a full list of Australian designers and retailers who don't use fur or angora:

Aje.

Alexi Freeman

Ashleigh Kwong

Aurelio Costarella

bassike

By Johnny

Carly Hunter

Charlie Brown

Chinky Wooster (Lucinda Crimson)

Christina Exie

Collette Dinnigan

Deborah Sweeney

Gabriel Scarvelli

George Wu

Jenny Kee

Kahlo

Kalb & Etiw

Karla Špetić

Kuwaii (Kristy Barber)

Leonard St (Amanda McCarthy)

Limedrop

Lisa Taranto

Love in Tokyo (Sheree Dornan)

Maggie Marilyn

Mariam Seddiq

Mary-Kyri

Natasha Gan

Nicola Finetti

Nookie (Nikita Sernack)

Peter Alexander

Sabatini (Margi Evans-Milich)

Sacha Drake

Serpent & the Swan (Hayley and Lauri Smith)

Stolen Girlfriends Club

Susan Rep

Thomas Puttick

The Iconic

Turet Knuefermann

Vanishing Elephant (Felix Chan, Huw Bennett and Aaran Russell)

Wayne Cooper

We Are Kindred

XNihilo

Yousef Akbar

Zhivago (also leather-free)

Other brands are just fur free at this stage while some are just angora free.