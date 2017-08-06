‘The Iconic’ Vows To Not Stock Fur And Angora Garments

Online retailer The Iconic has joined the list of Aussie designers and retailers promising to not stock, use or sell clothing items made from fur and angora.
The Iconic stocks around 700 brands, making the pledge a pretty big deal. The e-retailer joins Target, Kmart, David Jones, Big W and Myer in promising to become 100 percent angora and fur free.
This is an important statement because the way angora is sourced is pretty barbaric.
According to the PETA website, rabbits on angora-wool farms spend their lives confined to wire cages that harm their sensitive feet. Workers tightly tether their legs before yanking their fur out. Fur farmers often use the cheapest and cruellest killing methods available, including suffocation, electrocution, gassing and poisoning. These methods are commonly ineffective and cause many animals to have their skin ripped from their bodies while they are still conscious.
Thankfully brands like Unreal Fur now offer luxe faux fur options for those who want the look minus any animal cruelty.
Here's a full list of Australian designers and retailers who don't use fur or angora:
- Aje.
- Alexi Freeman
- Ashleigh Kwong
- Aurelio Costarella
- bassike
- By Johnny
- Carly Hunter
- Charlie Brown
- Chinky Wooster (Lucinda Crimson)
- Christina Exie
- Collette Dinnigan
- Deborah Sweeney
- Gabriel Scarvelli
- George Wu
- Jenny Kee
- Kahlo
- Kalb & Etiw
- Karla Špetić
- Kuwaii (Kristy Barber)
- Leonard St (Amanda McCarthy)
- Limedrop
- Lisa Taranto
- Love in Tokyo (Sheree Dornan)
- Maggie Marilyn
- Mariam Seddiq
- Mary-Kyri
- Natasha Gan
- Nicola Finetti
- Nookie (Nikita Sernack)
- Peter Alexander
- Sabatini (Margi Evans-Milich)
- Sacha Drake
- Serpent & the Swan (Hayley and Lauri Smith)
- Stolen Girlfriends Club
- Susan Rep
- Thomas Puttick
- The Iconic
- Turet Knuefermann
- Vanishing Elephant (Felix Chan, Huw Bennett and Aaran Russell)
- Wayne Cooper
- We Are Kindred
- XNihilo
- Yousef Akbar
- Zhivago (also leather-free)
Other brands are just fur free at this stage while some are just angora free.