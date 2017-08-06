This Boy's Performance Of 'Let It Go' Surprised Idina Menzel So Much She Made Him Do It Twice

Idina Menzel recently spotted the sassiest, most adorable boy in a crowd to see what he thought of 'Let It Go', the song made famous from the movie 'Frozen' and sung to death by every child, adult and alien briefly passing Earth's orbit for the last four years.

Well in a recent show, Menzel picked a young boy, Luke, out of a group to see what his feelings were on the song, and he was a big, big fan.

"Let me just tell you what I've been through, ok?" Menzel said to Luke.

"In the last month I've gone to a couple of cities, and every time a boy comes up he tells me he doesn't really like [Let It Go] and one time even he said he liked the movie 'Trolls' and he liked Justin Timberlake's song.

"Heck to the no," Luke responded to rapturous applause. "I'm offended."

Then Menzel gave Luke the opportunity to sing 'Let It Go', and he absolutely killed it, so much so that the crowd couldn't stop screaming.

After wrapping Luke up in a big hug, Menzel looked out in the crowd and said, "Can you all just shut up for a minute and let him sing it again? You're not hearing all the subtleties because you're screaming... and that's ok."

With that, Luke grabbed the mic and belted out into the crowd once more, with a final note that seriously shocked the Tony Award winner.

Watch the clip above and enjoy having 'Let It Go' stuck in your head for another six months. The cold never bothered us anyway.