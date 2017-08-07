All Sections
    • NEWS

    Ibrahim Brothers Arrested In Dubai, Homes Raided In Sydney

    50 raids reported across Sydney as police smash alleged organised crime syndicate.

    08/08/2017 12:33 PM AEST | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Fairfax

    Two brothers of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim have been arrested in Dubai as authorities launch a series of raids across Sydney as part of investigations into alleged organised crime.

    Australian Federal Police and NSW police reportedly raided 26 homes on Tuesday, as well as more than a dozen other homes in a separate investigations understood to be centred on the alleged importation of 50 million illegal cigarettes and the drug ice.

    Police are currently searching the homes of Fadi and John Ibrahim in Dover Heights and there are several media reports Michael and Fadi Ibrahim have been arrested in Dubai as part of an investigation into the importation of MDMA, or ecstasy.

    Fairfax
    Police search the gutters of John Ibrahim's Diver Heights home in Sydney

    It is understood police are also are conducting a number of other raids as part of another investigation into the alleged supply of illegal tobacco across NSW.

    It's been reported 50 properties across Sydney have been raided as part of the three police operations, including on homes in Punchbowl, Bankstown and Arncliffe. The raids are part of three seperate investigations, an AFP spokesperson told the HuffPost Australia.

    "Police can confirm that search warrants are being conducted across Sydney in relation to a number of separate, ongoing criminal investigations," the AFP spokesperson said.

    "Some of these relate to AFP investigations, some of these relate to joint agency investigations.

    "They are not counter-terror related,"

    Fairfax
    Police search a car near John Ibrahim's Dover Heights home in Sydney.

    British American Tobacco Australia (BATA) spokesperson Josh Fett commended the raids and said Australian governments to adopt a coordinated national anti-illegal tobacco strategy.

    "Only yesterday we saw comments from ABF (Australian Border Force) Assistant Commissioner Wayne Buchhorn acknowledging that at a street price of 60 times what it is purchased for overseas, illegal tobacco is extremely attractive to criminals," Mr Fett said.

    Ibrahim brothers Michael and Fadi have had close calls in recent years, with Michael shot in the shoulder as he made his way home in Sydney's CBD in January 2015. Fadi survived a near-fatal shooting outside a home in Sydney's north in June 2009.

