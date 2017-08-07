Sinead O'Connor Released Worrying Cry For Help On Facebook

On Friday, Sinead O'Connor posted a 12-minute video to her Facebook page where she broke down in front of viewers, as a clear cry for help to her family and loved ones.

Saying that she's living in the "arse end of New Jersey" in a Travelodge hotel, the 50-year-old singer-songwriter broke down repeatedly, voicing her ongoing struggles with mental illness. O'Connor also referenced suffering from Kidney stones in the video, and raised fears for her safety saying she was suicidal.

Uploading the video with the caption #OneOfMillions, O'Connor attempted to speak to her audience to let them know that she was not alone in her suffering. "I walked this Earth alone for two years now, as punishment for being mentally f**king ill and being angry that nobody would f**king take care of me, specifically for being suicidal".

"I am making this video because I am one of millions and that should be our f**king catchphrase: one of millions, one of f**king millions. Why are we alone? What the f**k did we do? The people who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth, we can't take care of our f**king selves you idiots."

Later in the video, O'Connor lamented her fight against mental illness, "...and every day I've spent for two f**king years that my entire life was revolving around just not dying, and that's not living. And I'm not going to die, I'm not going to die but still, this is no way for people to be living and I am one of millions".

As the confronting video went on O'Connor explained why she decided to speak out.

"I wanted just to make a video that you would all see what the f**k it's like and understand, one of millions, one of f**king millions. Mental illness doesn't care who you are but worse, stigma doesn't f**king care who you are and it's stigma that is killing people, it's not the mental illness."

The video ended with O'Connor begging viewers to take care of their loved ones suffering from mental illnesses, and to get to know those in their local psychiatric facilities. "Be good and be tender to them, and visit them, and don't let them end up like me having to make pathetic f**king videos on Facebook, begging people to help them."

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression contact beyondblue on 1300224636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.