The Books You Could Read With The Time You Waste On Your Phone

How much time do you think you spend on your phone every week? Two or three hours? Maybe five? Not even close.

The average adult over the age of 18 spends a whopping two hours and 50 minutes on their phone each day. That equals close to 86 hours a month.

Sure, we could argue that our phones help us do pretty much everything these days. We use them to grab groceries, do work and stay in touch with friends. But all this smartphone use has been linked to poor mental health, so while they're handy, are they healthy?

It has been shown that the more time teens spend looking at screens, the more likely they are to report symptoms of depression. That's a legitimately serious reason to put down the phone and do something that doesn't involve devices.

If you're not the type to go outside and get active, or if you're looking for an activity similar to sitting on the couch and looking at your phone, swap the device for a book instead.

The benefits of reading have been proven -- and we're not talking about reading Facebook statuses and Instagram captions. Not only does regular reading help make you smarter, but it can actually increase your brainpower. Just like going to the gym makes you fitter, reading regularly improves memory function by giving your brain a workout.

With all that in mind, do you need some inspo as to what novels to get stuck into? Check out the below infographic to see all the wonderful books you could read with that time you'll no longer be wasting on your phone.

Infographic by Music Magpie