12 Of The Most Relatable, Inspiring Quotes From 'Life Of Kylie'

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, had the premiere of her breakout reality show this week.

'The Life of Kylie' promised a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the REAL Kylie Jenner, away from the Snapchat filters and the controversies, to showcase how the 19-year-old has dealt with her astronomical fame.

The first episode followed Kylie as she introduced us to her squad: her makeup artist, hair stylist, executive assistant and best friend, and the inner workings of her life. It also detailed the events leading up to Kylie's highly publicised appearance at a Sacramento high school's prom, as well as surprising her date, Albert Ochoa.

The show promised a deeper side of Kylie, "the real Kylie Jenner", and it seems like we definitely got... something. Here are some of the best, most inspiring quotes from the first episode.

1. On staying relevant:

"In order to, like, stay relevant for the public I have to be on Instagram and I have to be on Snapchat, just keeping people entertained."

2. On the struggles of beauty maintenance:

"I was shaving my toes and I skinned my little toe like I was peeling a potato."

3. On wigs:

"I didn't even know wigs could look that real."

4. On growing up different:

"All I would do on YouTube when YouTube first came out was makeup tutorials, and learn how to do my eye shadow. I would be the only sixth grader in like purple eyeshadow."

5. On makeup:

"I don't feel like I NEED makeup a lot of the time I'm not wearing makeup but... No, I need makeup. I think I need makeup. "

6. On therapy:

"This is like a therapy session, I like it though... I should go to therapy! Write it down because I would love to go to my first therapy session. Yes! I wanna go to therapy!!!"

7. On her Lamborghini:

"We never take the Lambo, I feel so bad for it. It's like, 'why is she always taking the other cars?' You know? And every day I try to force myself to take it..."

The voice of a generation meets the breath of an Italian Greyhound.

8. On having children:

"My dogs feel like my children. My dogs feel like my little kids... [the dogs bark in the background] Should we like shut them up? Victoria? Can you like... just... pet the dogs or something?"

9. On struggle:

"Posting a selfie is hard because it's a lot of just pressure. It has to be perfect."

10. On losing friends:

It was really sad, actually. I had to unfollow all my friends that I went to school with."

11. On private jets:

"I'm really not bougie like that, I don't care. All planes are pretty."

12. On the best advice she's ever received:

"My dad always told me you gotta be nice to everybody because you never know... who... No, that's not how he said it. I don't know."