Jason Momoa's Reaction To THAT 'Game Of Thrones' Scene Is Too Adorable

We'll try to keep this spoiler free for any fake fans who haven't seen Monday's episode of 'Game of Thrones', but after an explosive (heh heh) final scene, there was one major fanboy who couldn't help share his excitement: Jason Momoa.

Yep, Khal Drogo himself couldn't contain his excitement seeing Daenerys doing what she does best, so he took all that joy and unleashed it onto Instagram.

"F**K ME," Momoa eloquently captioned the image. "It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy s**t that was intense. Wish I was there to f**k s**t up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜 @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud."

This isn't the first time Momoa has used his Instagram to fanboy over his on-screen wife Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, last season he posted several times calling Drogo the greatest role he ever played.

David and dan. I love ya what an honour. Greatest role I ever played. I love watching the moon of my life Fuck shit up. @emilia_clarke Couldn't have done it better baby so proud. ALOHA j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 1, 2016 at 2:30pm PDT

Dear DROGON Wish we would have met. I think we have a lot in common. Unfortunately your mother killed me with a pillow. It's hard to explain. But nevertheless I still love her even though she hangs out with lesser men than me. Watch her back trust no one and Kill'm All For me. Yours truly. KHAL muthafuckin DROGO. A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 1, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

Oh Drogo, never change.