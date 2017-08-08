All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Jason Momoa's Reaction To THAT 'Game Of Thrones' Scene Is Too Adorable

    He's still Dany's biggest fan.

    08/08/2017 6:12 PM AEST | Updated 38 minutes ago
    HBO

    We'll try to keep this spoiler free for any fake fans who haven't seen Monday's episode of 'Game of Thrones', but after an explosive (heh heh) final scene, there was one major fanboy who couldn't help share his excitement: Jason Momoa.

    Yep, Khal Drogo himself couldn't contain his excitement seeing Daenerys doing what she does best, so he took all that joy and unleashed it onto Instagram.

    A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

    "F**K ME," Momoa eloquently captioned the image. "It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy s**t that was intense. Wish I was there to f**k s**t up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜 @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud."

    This isn't the first time Momoa has used his Instagram to fanboy over his on-screen wife Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, last season he posted several times calling Drogo the greatest role he ever played.

    Oh Drogo, never change.

