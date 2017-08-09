Former 'Home and Away' star and 'X Factor' contestant Johnny Ruffo has posted several photos to Instagram after he had a brain tumour removed this week.

The 29-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sunday suffering from a migraine, which was then determined to be a brain tumor. Ruffo underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor.

A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

"Some things in life really put things into persepective [sic]," Ruffo captioned two images of his recovery from hospital. "Hoping for a positive result, keep me in your thoughts x."

In a statement to 'Studio 10', Ruffo said he was optimistic after his surgery.

"I am on the mend and feeling positive. Keep me in your thoughts."

Ruffo first rose to stardom after placing third on 'The X Factor' in 2011, he then went on to win the 12th season of 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2012. Ruffo also starred as Chris Harrington on 'Home and Away' from 2013-2016.