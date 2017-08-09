Kyle Sandilands Opens His Farm To Residents Of Martin Place Tent City

On Tuesday morning KIIS FM radio DJ Kyle Sandilands decided he had the perfect solution for the homeless residents of Martin Place's tent city that created a week-long standoff between residents of the makeshift community and the state government.

Speaking to a tent city resident, the caller suggested Kyle offer up his Northern Beaches farm property. While Kyle's co-host Jackie O wasn't so convinced all residents of tent city were keen to move on, the caller, Scott, seemed pretty sure.

"Surely they'd love to wake up in the morning and see Kyle and Imogen every day," he joked. But Sandilands wasn't laughing.

"You know what Scott," the shock jock replied, "I'm going to offer -- I'm going to offer everyone that's living at Martin Place to come and live at my farm for free."

Residents of Martin Place's tent city are facing relocation.

"But you rent," Jackie O responded, "so I don't know if you can do that." Kyle wasn't having any of it, waving her concerns off with a "I can do what I want". When his co-host raised the issue of his landlord, Kyle simply dismissed her worries.

"I don't give a s**t, landlord's just stockpiling land until a shopping centre is built there, who cares."

Kyle has been open about his own time on the street, claiming that his parents threw him out when he was 15-years-old.

Speaking to Andrew Denton on a 2007 episode of 'Enough Rope', Kyle said his parents kicked him out of their homes after he threw a party.

"I left there, rode straight to my dad's place as all you know divorced kids do, play them off against each other and when I got there, he was standing out the front and he said I've had a phone call from your mother and you're not welcome here either. So but at that age um being as thick as I was, that I just rode off on my bike into the sunset and never went home."

Despite Jackie O's concerns, the caller was a hue fan of Kyle's generous offer. "They can't ping Kyle if he's King of the homeless!"