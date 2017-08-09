The Best Looks From The David Jones Spring-Summer Fashion Show

Shanina Shaik and partner DJ Ruckus showcase designs on the catwalk during the David Jones Spring Summer 2017 Collections Launch.

The annual David Jones spring/summer runway show, an event for held in August each year, marks the official end of winter in fashion-land and showcases the new wares from Australia's best designers which essentially decide the trends for the coming summer.

Held in Sydney on Wednesday night, the event saw 330 guests including Teresa Palmer, Montana Cox, Neil Perry, Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson attend the sit down dinner ahead of the catwalk show.

David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes and Jesinta Franklin, alongside Australian supermodels Bridget Malcolm and Shanina Shaik, walked the runway wearing designs by 40 brands, including Zimmermann, Macgraw, Rebecca Vallance, Self Portrait, Camilla & Marc, KitX, Ellery, Bianca Spender, Dion Lee and Ginger and Smart.

Check out the below pics for a taste of what trends you'll be seeing in stores very soon.

A model walks the runway in a design by Self Portrait during the David Jones Spring Summer 2017 Collections Launch.

A model walks the runway in a design by Manning Cartell during the David Jones Spring Summer 2017 Collections Launch.

A model walks the runway in a design by Maggie Marilyn during the David Jones Spring Summer 2017 Collections Launch.

