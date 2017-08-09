All Sections
    • NEWS

    Three People To Face Court After Alleged Abduction Of Four-Month-Old Baby

    The baby girl was taken from a home in Cessnock.

    09/08/2017 10:30 PM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago
    NSW Police
    Police had been searching for a 2010 Mitsubishi Challenger after the baby was taken from her home.

    Two women and a man are in police custody after a four-month-old baby was allegedly snatched from her home in Cessnock, in the NSW Hunter Region. The baby has now been found safe and well.

    Police issued an Amber alert following the alleged abduction around 4pm yesterday. It's alleged the trio entered the baby's home at Bellbird, took her from her room and put her in their car.

    One woman is believed to be aged in her mid-20s and the other over 60, while the man is believed to be aged around 30.

    Police believe the people arrived at the house to take the baby girl, putting her into a white four-wheel drive.

    Police were tipped off that the car was headed towards the Queensland border. The car was located near Armidale and the women and man were taken into custody.

    In a statement, police gave no additional information about how the girl was brought back to safety.

    "Two women and a man are currently in police custody and are assisting with inquiries," the statement read.

