'ANZUS Will Be Invoked' if U.S. Attacked: Turnbull

Australia will invoke the ANZUS treaty and enter a conflict with North Korea if the U.S. is attacked, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said.

Turnbull told 3AW on Friday an attack on either Australia or the U.S. would trigger the agreement, which commits the allies to consult if either is attacked. His comments come as tensions between the United States and North Korea increase.

"The United States has no stronger ally than Australia," he told 3AW.

"If there is an attack on the United States by North Korea then the ANZUS treaty will be invoked and Australia will come to the aid of the United States, just as if there was an attack on Australia, the United States would come to our aid."

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ahead of an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York, U.S. May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

All of this happening against the background of increasingly intense rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea, with the latter threatening plans to fire a missile about 40kms off the U.S. territory of Guam.

U.S President Donald Trump clapped back with a threat of "fire and fury" against the hermit state, before he doubled down on Thursday by saying his comments may not have been tough enough.

Stock markets appear to have reacted to the strong talk.

The Australian sharemarket plunged below 5700 points in early trade, a selloff that wiped about $23 billion off the market's value. The ASX fell 1.4 per cent at 5681.2 points, with all the main sectors in the red. Wall Street also posted its biggest loss in three months.

CMC chief market analyst Ric Spooner told Fairfax the latest threats over North Korea had escalated to the point where market was obliged to react.

"This has injected the first note of volatility into US stock markets for some time. US markets had previously been becalmed amidst the Goldilocks scenario of strong profit growth, low interest rates and full valuations," he said.

"Difficult to assess political risk is now intruding on this scenario."

The Australian Share Market fell more than 1 percent in morning trade.

The ANZUS treaty was last invoked on September 14, 2001, by John Howard, in the wake of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott told the Sydney Morning Herald Australia urgently needed to consider a missile defence shield to protect against attack by nuclear-armed North Korea.

"We should be urgently investing in upgraded missile defences," the former Coalition Prime Minister said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July, 5, 2017.

It echoed similar statements made to the paper by Abbott's predecessor the month before.

The former Labor PM Kevin Rudd told Fairfax Australia would be "well advised to begin analysing ballistic missile defence needs, available technologies and possible deployment feasibility for northern Australia."

In April, shortly after North Korea's army held it's "largest ever" live-fire artillery drills, a former national defence advisor to Tony Abbott and John Howard issued calls for a missile defence system.

In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korea's missile system firing Hyunmu-2 missiles into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korea's ICBM test on July 29, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea.

There are widely cited intelligence reports indicating North Korea has up to 60 nuclear weapons under its control, and it has successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that puts it well on the path to being a fully fledged nuclear power.

On Monday the U.N. imposed what Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop called "the toughest and most comprehensive package of sanctions against North Korea to date".

