All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Alleged Australian ISIS Fighter Neil Prakash Seeks Consular Assistance: Reports

    Prakash is in jail in Turkey

    13/08/2017 1:53 PM AEST | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Alleged ISIS fighter Neil Prakash is receiving Australian consular assistance from his Turkish jail cell, according to media reports.

    Melbourne-born Prakash, 27, is reportedly requesting consular assistance despite spending the past three years allegedly fighting for ISIS in Syria and being at the top of Australia's most wanted list.

    Health Minister, Greg Hunt, told Seven the government's focus was the intelligence information about ISIS Prakash could share.

    "That's our interest, precisely so as to protect Australians at home and abroad," Hunt's quoted as saying on Sunday.

    Prakash, said to be an ISIS recruiter, has told Turkish authorities he married a Dutch jihadi bride while fighting in Syria and the pair have two children, News Corp reports.

    Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed consular officials in Turkey are providing "basic" assistance to Prakash, according to Yahoo 7.

    Prakash is one of several Australian suspected terrorists who have been in the sight of authorities.

    MORE:isisneil prakashNewssociety

    More On This Topic