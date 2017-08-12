Two-Year-Old Killed By Car In Queensland Driveway

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the little girl's family.

A young girl has died after she was hit by a car in her driveway in the Lockyer Valley, located west of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4pm on Friday to revive two-year-old Hope Bunston, however paramedics could not save her.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family in the aftermath of the tragedy. In under 24 hours, more than $3,500 has been raised.

Hope's mother, Nicole, posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on social media.

Between 2000 and 2010, six children between zero and four-years-old were killed every year by motor vehicles around the home.

NewsCorp have reported the driver was a 51-year-old man however his identity has not been released.

Hope is being remembered as a "princess" and "cowgirl" with the "kindest little soul".