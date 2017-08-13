Anna Paquin Had The Best Response To The BBC Accidentally Showing Her Breasts

Last week an eagle eyed BBC viewer spotted a bit of racy viewing on one of the screens behind a news broadcast.

The story began to pick up traction as it circulated on social media, until it reached 'True Blood' star Anna Paquin, who had a very appropriate response.

BBC accidentally shows woman's breasts during News at Ten https://t.co/aUzwiKhqIZ via @telegraphnews MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

"looking into the matter"? What's there to look into my tits photobombed the news because someone was watching #trueblood in view of camera😜 https://t.co/HoanXPhaxN — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

After Paquin noticed her cameo, her 'True Blood' co-stars began to pile onto the snafu. Evan Rachel Wood laughed along, while Paquin's co-star and now husband Stephen Moyer, who played Vampire Bill in the series, wanted to know more information.

"Which scene is it?" Moyer tweeted his wife, "they have annoyingly blurred it out".

I really wish the word accidentally was in quotation marks. This is great. 😂 https://t.co/qqK91HBv4S — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) August 11, 2017

Isn't it hilarious babe? — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

fairy land graveyard sex with warlow... duh! — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017

They also tagged Robert Kazinsky, who played Warlow in the series, who missed being included in the sneaky news broadcast by mere seconds.

Thankfully it's a shot of you and not my tombstone tied donut eating belly. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) August 11, 2017

Paquin had the final word on the matter, now coining a new term for the very unique circumstances.