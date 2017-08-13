Sitting like this isn't putting you at much of a risk.

So now we know that going to bed with wet hair doesn't put us at risk of catching a cold, it's time to debunk another old wive's tale.

Does sitting cross-legged mean we're going to get varicose veins?

"The short answer is no, it does not," Doctor Mark Malouf, president of the Australian and New Zealand Society of Phlebology told HuffPost Australia.

"However, sitting for long periods of time, with legs crossed or not, if you already have varicose veins can worsen the situation because the blood sitting around in those varicose veins can pool and slow down, and may develop a clot (called 'thrombosis').

"This is part of the discussion on travel-related thrombosis that has been topical over the last few years."

This is what a varicose vein can look like.

Phew. While sitting cross-legged isn't great for your posture, it's not going to cause unsightly veins if you're not already a candidate. So who is likely to experience varicose veins?

"Men and women both suffer varicose veins, but much more so in women. Many patients suffer symptoms from their varicose veins while others do not," Malouf said.

"The main reason people develop varicose veins is hereditary -- mum or dad has them in 70 percent of cases that I see. That goes for the large bulging grape-like varicose veins as well as the unsightly blue and red 'spider veins' that many women and some men find very distressing."

"The diagnosis of varicose veins or spider veins is assisted by ultrasound examination of the veins to map any broken valves and reverse flow of blood in the leg veins. Veins in the arms and face and even breasts can also be treated," Malouf said.

These are spider veins.

So, if you've go them and don't like then, what can you do about them? Malouf outlines the following treatments may be available, however the best approach would need to be decided on a patient by patient basis.