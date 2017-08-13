All Sections
    • NEWS

    Father Seriously Injured Trying To Rescue Boy, 13, Who Died In Adelaide House Fire

    Six international students were also trapped by the blaze.

    14/08/2017 8:49 AM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago

    A 13-year-old boy has died in a house fire in Adelaide early on Monday morning.

    The boy was trapped inside the single-storey family home after it caught alight in the south Adelaide suburb of Netherby, according to Channel Seven's Sunrise program.

    A man aged in his 60s, reported to be the boy's father, was seriously injured when he went back into the house in attempt to rescue the teenager.

    He has been taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital in a critical condition.

    It's not known what started the blaze, but the house was billowing smoke and flames by the time fire crews arrived at around 3:30am.

    "It was very challenging for fire crews, a highly complex incident faced by first arriving officers given that we had poor access to the building and as I said quite an intense fire," Commander Rainer Kiessling told the Today Show.

    It's believed that the boy lived in the home with his parents but his mother was away from home at the time.

    Six international students, who had been living in a bungalow in the backyard, were also trapped in the intense fire.

    "The rear of the premises was heavily involved in fire and there was very narrow access from the rear yard to the front, so the intensity of the fire was keeping the students trapped in the backyard effectively," Commander Kiessling explained.

    The students have been safely rescued.

    The Adelaide Metropolitan Fire Serivce is now working with police to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

