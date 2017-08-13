Leonardo DiCaprio To Play Leonardo Da Vinci In Feature Film

We've all heard the story about how Leonardo DiCaprio got his name. His pregnant mother decided on it when she first felt the future film star kick while admiring a da Vinci painting at a museum in Florence.

Now, in what would appear to be a role that DiCaprio was born for, the 42-year-old actor and environmental activist will play his namesake in the film adaptation of Walter Isaacson's biography 'Leonardo da Vinci'.

Paramount Pictures & Universal Pictures currently in a bidding war to develop a biopic on Leonardo da Vinci; with Leonardo DiCaprio starring pic.twitter.com/XHWHALrL09 — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) August 12, 2017

Paramount Pictures won an intense battle with Universal Studios to acquire the rights for the book, which DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way, will produce according to Deadline.

According to Amazon Isaacson's 'Leonardo da Vinci' brings mankind's greatest thinker to life, "showing why we have much to learn from him".