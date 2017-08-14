Cold winter nights are made for indulging in warming comfort foods like pasta, chicken soup and ramen. And with spring around the corner, now's the best time to enjoy these foods as much as we can.

For easy comforting meals, these six slow cooker recipes will do the trick. All you need to do is throw the prepped ingredients in the cooker and forget about it. Once you get home, you have yourself a super flavoursome, rich, satisfying meal.

If you don't own a slow cooker, not to worry. Just follow the same method but cook in a pot on low heat (supervised) for as long as you like -- 2-3 hours is a good guide for a tender, flavourful meal.

1. Butternut pumpkin beef stew

From Foodie Crush.

For a seriously hearty winter meal, this stew with butternut pumpkin, potatoes, mushrooms, tender beef, herbs and red wine ticks all the boxes. Serve with buttery, crusty sourdough and you're set.

Here's the recipe.

2. White bean chicken chilli soup

From A Saucy Kitchen.

This healthy white bean and chicken soup is packed with flavour thanks to herbs and spices, and requires minimal effort and clean up. It's also gluten, dairy and grain free.

Get the recipe.

3. Slow cooker cheddar beer chicken tacos

From How Sweet Eats.

For the ultimate throw-together Friday dinner at home, try these slow cooker cheddar and beer chicken tacos. Once the spicy meat is cooked and falls apart, serve in taco shells with your favourite toppings like avocado, salsa, onion, black beans and shredded lettuce.

Here's the recipe.

4. Slow cooker Thai chicken soup

From Foodie Crush.

If you love southeast Asian flavours, make this Thai chicken soup made easy with ready-made red curry paste, along with ginger, peanut butter, chicken stock and lime juice. Cook until tender and serve with rice.

Get the recipe.

5. Easy sweet potato black bean chilli con carne

From Minimalist Baker.

This vegan sweet potato and black bean chilli con carne requires only a handful of ingredients, and it's super easy, delicious, healthy and satisfying.

Here's the recipe.

6. Slow cooker apple cinnamon steel-cut oats

From How Sweet Eats.

Yep, dinner isn't the only thing you can slow cook. Breakfast, especially steel-cut oats which take a little while to cook, is perfect to pop in the slow cooker overnight so you can wake up with brekkie all ready to go. Start with these apple cinnamon steel-cut oats with maple syrup.

Get the recipe.