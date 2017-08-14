7 Healthy Quiche And Omelette Recipes For Any Time Of Day

When you're not sure what to make -- or don't have the time or inclination to cook up a storm -- quiche, omelette and frittata are the ultimate throw-together options.

Quiches, omelettes and frittatas are quick to make, verstaile, packed with protein, and easy to add veggies into -- all the while being pretty low calorie and low carb. And you can even make them sans eggs if you're intolerant or vegan.

Here are seven delicious and healthy quiches, omelettes and frittatas to make at any time of day.

1. Tomato and zucchini frittata

From Love and Lemons.

Thanks to their versatility, a frittata is an easy way to make use of an odd bunch of veggies in a near-empty fridge. While this tasty recipe calls for tomatoes and zucchini, if you've got carrot, spinach, capsicum or olives, just throw them in.

Here's the recipe.

2. Rocket and mushroom quiche with almond meal crust

From Cookie and Kate.

Didn't think quiche could be healthy, with its buttery crust? Neither did we. The key is to make the crust using nutritious ingredients -- in this case, almond meal, herbs and olive oil -- and fill it with greens, mushrooms and goat cheese.

Get the recipe.

3. Simple tofu quiche

From Minimalist Baker.

Can't do eggs? You won't miss them with this delicious egg-less quiche, made with a potato crust and a tomato, broccoli, leek and tofu filling.

Here's the recipe.

4. Spinach and mushroom egg white frittata

From Foodie Crush.

If you're avoiding egg yolks, this egg white frittata with spinach, mushrooms and Parmesan cheese will do the trick. Drizzle with sriracha and you're set.

Get the recipe.

5. Simple vegan omelette

From Minimalist Baker.

An omelette? Without eggs? It's possible, and it ticks all the boxes: fluffy, satisfying and slightly crisp on the outside, tender on the outside. And it's packed with protein (22 grams, to be exact).

Here's the recipe.

6. Broccoli, cheddar and spinach frittata

From Cookie and Kate.

For a super cheesy, thick frittata, try this recipe with cheddar cheese, spinach and broccoli. It's simple and works for breakfast, brunch or dinner.

Get the recipe.

7. Strawberry almond sweet frittata

From A Saucy Kitchen.

For those with a sweet tooth, switch up your usual breakfast routine with this strawberry almond sweet frittata. Made with a vanilla, almond flour and egg base, the fluffy frittata is topped with strawberries, almonds, ricotta and poppy seeds.

Here's the recipe.