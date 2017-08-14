Amber Heard Is Gloating Over Barnaby Joyce's Citizenship Drama

CANBERRA -- You just knew it was coming.

As deputy PM Barnaby Joyce faces the courts over his surprise New Zealand citizenship, and the internet just couldn't stop making jokes, U.S. actress Amber Heard -- ex-wife of Johnny Depp, co-owner of outlaw dogs Pistol and Boo -- heard the news and couldn't help firing off a few gloating, gleeful tweets.

If you've not been following the most amazing story in Australian politics, Joyce has been engaged in a long-running battle with the actors after the pair smuggled their terriers into Australia on a private jet when Depp was filming the latest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film on the Gold Coast. Joyce threatened the dogs with execution, Depp called Joyce "inbred with a tomato", Joyce made his own tomato jokes, Depp and Heard were forced to make an insane apology video, and in the latest salvo in June, Joyce claimed Depp might be open to perjury charges.

Now, as Joyce faces questions and scrutiny over his Kiwi citizenship, Heard has injected herself into the debate.

When @Barnaby_Joyce said "no one is above the law" I didn't realize he meant New Zealand law ... https://t.co/ZSAy5sYPL2 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 14, 2017

Heard's joke seems to be a reference to Joyce's immortal press conference at the beginning of this running battle, when he said "if we start letting movie stars, even though they've been the sexiest man alive twice, to come into our nation, then why don't we just break the laws for everybody?", before adding "it's time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States."

But Heard wasn't done, claiming she'd sent the deputy PM a care package in his time of need.

To comfort Mr. Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws) pic.twitter.com/lQHJzMyXT9 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 15, 2017

It comes just a day after most of Twitter just couldn't stop making Pistol and Boo jokes in the wake of Joyce's bombshell announcement that he was a Kiwi.

Incredible that the man who went after Pistol and Boo is actually an undeclared foreign pest — Rob Stott (@Rob_Stott) August 14, 2017

Barnaby Joyce has issued an apology pic.twitter.com/RSy1bmGPuM — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) August 14, 2017

I am demanding @Barnaby_Joyce make an awkward webcam apology if it is found he is an NZ citizen — Jourdain (@jourdainxo) August 14, 2017

Now we await Joyce's snappy comeback. The battle rages on.