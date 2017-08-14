All Sections
    POLITICS

    Amber Heard Is Gloating Over Barnaby Joyce's Citizenship Drama

    The latest step in the Pistol and Boo saga.

    15/08/2017 12:21 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Fairfax Media/Reuters

    CANBERRA -- You just knew it was coming.

    As deputy PM Barnaby Joyce faces the courts over his surprise New Zealand citizenship, and the internet just couldn't stop making jokes, U.S. actress Amber Heard -- ex-wife of Johnny Depp, co-owner of outlaw dogs Pistol and Boo -- heard the news and couldn't help firing off a few gloating, gleeful tweets.

    If you've not been following the most amazing story in Australian politics, Joyce has been engaged in a long-running battle with the actors after the pair smuggled their terriers into Australia on a private jet when Depp was filming the latest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film on the Gold Coast. Joyce threatened the dogs with execution, Depp called Joyce "inbred with a tomato", Joyce made his own tomato jokes, Depp and Heard were forced to make an insane apology video, and in the latest salvo in June, Joyce claimed Depp might be open to perjury charges.

    Now, as Joyce faces questions and scrutiny over his Kiwi citizenship, Heard has injected herself into the debate.

    Heard's joke seems to be a reference to Joyce's immortal press conference at the beginning of this running battle, when he said "if we start letting movie stars, even though they've been the sexiest man alive twice, to come into our nation, then why don't we just break the laws for everybody?", before adding "it's time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States."

    But Heard wasn't done, claiming she'd sent the deputy PM a care package in his time of need.

    It comes just a day after most of Twitter just couldn't stop making Pistol and Boo jokes in the wake of Joyce's bombshell announcement that he was a Kiwi.

    Now we await Joyce's snappy comeback. The battle rages on.

