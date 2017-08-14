Barnaby Joyce Roasted Online Over New Zealand Dual Citizenship

Oh Barnaby, bro.

In case you somehow missed it, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was confirmed to be a dual New Zealand citizen by descent on Monday.

Essentially that means that, if his citizenship is confirmed by the Australian High Court, Joyce would be ineligible to hold a seat in parliament -- crucial to the government's majority -- due to a constitutional breach.

Now, while that is a very serious situation for the second most senior politician in Australia to be faced with, it also set up the Nationals leader for an almighty online roasting courtesy of the Internet (and also one former MP who fell to the same constitutional breach in July).

Check out some of the highlights for yourself, below.

kia ora barnaby — Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) August 14, 2017

POSTAL SURVEY ON WHETHER OR NOT BARNABY JOYCE IS A NEW ZEALAND CITIZEN AND SHOULD BE ALLOWED IN PARLIAMENT — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) August 14, 2017

[HIGH COURT JUDGE places one jar of Vegemite and one jar of Marmite on the table]



[BARNABY JOYCE starts sweating profusely.] — Colley (@JamColley) August 14, 2017

Oh Barnaby Joyce, if only there were signs #auspol pic.twitter.com/DMM8hcd4xX — Josh Earl (@MrJoshEarl) August 14, 2017

all quiet at the electoral office ... pic.twitter.com/KFoqyZ1jb8 — Jonathan Green (@GreenJ) August 14, 2017

And for all of you out there who thinks that might not have been enough -- the hilarity continued with relation to Joyce's high-profile stoush with Hollywood celebrity Johnny Depp.

For those of you who may have forgotten, Depp and his then-wife Amber Heard got in hot water in 2015 during the filming of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' on the Gold Coast, when the couple's two Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo were brought into Australia on a private jet without proper permits and without passing quarantine. It led to the first bizarre episode of the story, when Joyce -- the Minister for Agriculture -- threatened to have the dogs killed unless they were immediately removed from Australia.

Fast forward to April 2016, the case came before a Gold Coast court and Heard was placed on a good behaviour bond and given a $1000 fine, before she and Depp were forced into giving an incredible video apology which went viral worldwide.

Can you see where this is going?

Incredible that the man who went after Pistol and Boo is actually an undeclared foreign pest — Rob Stott (@Rob_Stott) August 14, 2017

I am demanding @Barnaby_Joyce make an awkward webcam apology if it is found he is an NZ citizen — Jourdain (@jourdainxo) August 14, 2017

Barnaby Joyce has issued an apology pic.twitter.com/RSy1bmGPuM — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) August 14, 2017

Sorry, Barnaby. The Internet has spoken -- it looks like you're "breached as, bro".