    Natasha Stott Despoja Just Shared A Video of A Zebra Crossing... At A Zebra Crossing

    Better than being arrested for neigh walking.

    14/08/2017 4:42 PM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Natasha Stott Despoja on Twitter

    Remember Natasha Stott Despoja?

    Quick memory prod: She was the leader of the (now almost totally defunct) Australian Democrats party. These days she bobs up here and there in the media and is chair of anti-violence-against-women group Our Watch.

    Anyway, Natasha is in Kenya right now, and this happened.

    A zebra crossing at a zebra crossing. Kenya believe it?

    By the way, for those who'd like to learn something today, zebras are actually black with white stripes, not white with black stripes. True story.

