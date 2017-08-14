Natasha Stott Despoja Just Shared A Video of A Zebra Crossing... At A Zebra Crossing

Remember Natasha Stott Despoja?
Quick memory prod: She was the leader of the (now almost totally defunct) Australian Democrats party. These days she bobs up here and there in the media and is chair of anti-violence-against-women group Our Watch.
Anyway, Natasha is in Kenya right now, and this happened.
I filmed this in #Kenya. It's a #ZebraCrossingZebraCrossing @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/nsNT7KMI6r— Natasha StottDespoja (@NStottDespoja) 13 de agosto de 2017
A zebra crossing at a zebra crossing. Kenya believe it?
By the way, for those who'd like to learn something today, zebras are actually black with white stripes, not white with black stripes. True story.