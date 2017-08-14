The Xx Announce Aussie Tour, Donating Percent Of Ticket Sales To Local LGBTQ Causes

The xx announced a 2018 summer tour of Australia on Tuesday, their first headline gig here since 2013.

Otherwise known as Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith (aka Jamie xx), The xx return to Australia after headlining Splendour in the Grass, their 2018 dates mark their first local headline tour since 2013.

The U.K. trio will be supported on their tour by singer-songwriter Kelela and DJ and rapper Earl Sweatshirt.

Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of The xx performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

As an added bonus, The xx have partnered with an organisation called PLUS1, which will see $1 from every ticket purchased go toward a local LGBTQ program in each city. In the past PLUS1 has worked with the likes of Vampire Weekend, Tegan and Sarah, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis and Arcade Fire to raise funds for various causes.

Tour dates are as follows:

Saturday, January 13: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, January 17: Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, January 20: The Domain, Sydney NSW

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, with more information on The xx's official website or via Frontier Touring.