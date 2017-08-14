Turns Out We've Been Listening To A Backstreet Boy's Fart This Whole Time

The Backstreet Boys are back (alright!) or at least they were while having a chat with 'Billboard', discussing the secrets and stories behind their most iconic hits.

During the chat, AJ McLean brought up an interesting factoid about their 'Black & Blue' single, 'The Call'.

"So when we were in the studio with Max [Martin] making the song 'The Call'," AJ explained, "Howie [Dorough] was in the booth and we were doing that vocal break down, [sings] 'dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun.' Max gave Howie his harmony, and I think he was just putting so much air into the vocal that as he was singing, he went 'dun, dun' and he farted -- but he farted not only on the beat, but in key. So Max tweaked it and made it sound like one of his patented bass sounds, and it stayed on the record."

"Howie's fart became an instrument and is on the record for the rest of our lives."

This is hilarious. All this time I've been listening to Howie's fart. — Amanda Webb (@TreatMeRight84) August 12, 2017

Me listening to The Call trying to find where the fart is pic.twitter.com/oXqDrQbcw2 — n*t (@gyuhwans) August 11, 2017

Listening to this song will never be the same! 😂😂😂 — LE (@sapphiremoon13) August 11, 2017

On the case, 'Billboard' even chased up Howie to see what he had to say about the, uh... matter.

"I'm sure there were a lot of beverages consumed back in the day. It's one of those kind of things... Everybody at that age, especially Nick [Carter], was constantly passing gas, just being young 20-year-old guys doing guy locker room kind of stuff. And coincidentally, I got in the booth, was breathing in really heavily singing my part, and I guess some extra air kind of came out. It made everybody laugh, and Max decided to take that and sample it to turn it into the 'dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun.'"

So there you have it, you've been singing along to Howie's fart this whole time.