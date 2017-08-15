Hunter Trampled To Death By African Elephant He Wanted To Shoot

If anything is going to teach you not to mess with nature, it's this.

An Argentinian hunter was killed in Namibia on Saturday after he was caught in a stampede of elephants he was looking to shoot and kill, according to the Namibia Press Agency.

Jose Monzalvez, 46, was part of a big game trophy hunting party 70 kilometres north-west of the small Namibian town of Kalkfeld when one elephant in a herd reportedly charged at the group before they had the chance to find an adequate shooting location.

It is believed Monzalvez, who worked for an oil company, was with another Argentinian and three Namibians when the incident occurred and he was trampled to death.

Local police from the Otjozondjupa region confirmed Monzalvez did have a hunting permit for Namibia and was attempting to run away from the wild animal before he was caught in the commotion.

The incident comes as the second elephant-related death in Africa this year involving hunters after another man, Theunis Botha, was crushed in Zimbabwe in May while on a game reserve.

The 51-year-old South African poacher was charged at by a group of elephants before being lifted off the ground in the trunk of one of the animals. Another individual in the hunting group then shot at the elephant, causing it to fall and crush Botha.