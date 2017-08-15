PM Slams Decision of Melbourne Council To Scrap Australia Day

An inner-Melbourne council has become the first in the nation to wipe Australia Day from its calendar out of respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, in a move labelled "deeply disappointing" by the Prime Minister.

Yarra City Council will no longer refer to January 26 as "Australia Day" or hold citizenship ceremonies on the day. The local council encompasses the Melbourne suburbs of Abbotsford, Burnley, Clifton Hill, Collingwood, Cremorne and Fitzroy.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull described the decision as an "attack" on Australia Day and "a repudiation of the values the day celebrates: freedom, a fair go, mateship and diversity".

Malcolm Turnbull says the move is a "repudiation of the values (Australia Day) celebrates".

"The council is using a day that should unite Australians to divide Australians," he said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"I recognise Australia Day, and its history, is complex for many Indigenous Australians but the overwhelming majority of Australians believe the 26th of January is the day and should remain our national day."

The council will instead use January 26 to hold a small-scale Indigenous-focused event to acknowledge "the loss of culture, language and identity felt by the Aboriginal community" on the anniversary of European settlers' landing in Australia.

Councillors voted unanimously for the changes on Tuesday night, despite pressure from the Federal Government to abandon them.

On Tuesday, the Federal Assistant Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, had sent a letter to councils across the country warning that such actions could see "Greens-dominated councils" banned from hosting citizenship ceremonies, the Age reports.

In the letter, Hawke claimed that using Australian citizenship ceremonies to lobby against Australia Day on January 26 breached the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code.

The Melbourne council will replace celebratory events with a small-scale Indigenous-focused event on January 26.

"As long as Australia Day is celebrated on 26 January, this is a most appropriate date for a citizenship ceremony to take place," the letter stated.

"Local councils are now on notice that if they politicise Australian citizenship, the Government will see it as a breach of the code and take the appropriate action."

Four of Yarra Council's nine councillors identify as Green, including the mayor Amanda Stone, according to The Greens Victoria website.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has also criticised the decision, saying Australia was already getting "the balance right" when it came to respecting our traditional owners.

"You can celebrate what modern Australia is and citizenship ceremonies are a big part of that -- it's truly a magical thing," he told the ABC.

"I don't think anybody should be trying to diminish that."

Yarra's Mayor, Amanda Stone, said that the councillors' decision had broad public support in the community, as well as from the Aboriginal community.

"The overwhelming sentiment from our Aboriginal community is that January 26 is a date of sadness, trauma and distress. They have told us that this is not a day of celebration, but a day of mourning."

The decision also includes discarding the council's Australia Day awards, which will be re-labelled and instead held "on days that better suit the nature of each award".

Other changes passed by the council include: