One Man Dead, A Second Seriously Injured In Separate Wall Collapses At Sydney Work Sites

One man is dead and a second has been seriously injured after walls at work sites collapsed in two separate incidents in Sydney, as powerful winds swept across the city.

Emergency crews were called to a work site in Carlingford shortly before 10am on Wednesday, after reports that a wall under construction had collapsed.

#BREAKING: Emergency services are on scene at Carlingford after a wall collapsed, leaving at least one injured. #9News pic.twitter.com/IBN1v3CBKJ — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 16, 2017

A man, aged 30, was trapped under the rubble when the wall of a residential duplex currently under construction on Talinga Street collapsed.

Police believe that the wall was blown over in the wind.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest and police have now confirmed that he has died.

A spokesperson for Fire & Rescue NSW told HuffPost Australia when they reached the work site shortly after 10am, they found one man trapped in the rubble.

"He was released and treated initially by fire crews on the scene before being handed over to ambulance crews," the spokesperson said.

An exclusion zone remains in place around the work site as Fire & Rescue crews assess the rest of the building.

SafeWork NSW are at the scene and will be investigating the cause of the collapse.

In a separate incident just minutes earlier, a tradesman in his late teens suffered serious injuries to his head and face when a a double brick wall collapsed on him at a construction site in Kellyville.

The 19-year-old was pulled unconscious from the rubble by his co-workers, Fairfax reports.

The man was treated by paramedics and CareFlight workers at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, NSW Ambulance confirmed.

Workers say they'd just finished building the wall & they believe it was too high. They helped pull the bricks off their mate. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/foiPgh1xYt — Natasha Squarey (@NatashaSquarey) August 16, 2017

Strong gale-force winds have been wrecking havoc across Sydney on Wednesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe weather warning for south-east parts of NSW just after 10:30am.

Gusts of up to 83km/h were recorded at Sydney Airport and Sydney Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Winds over 76km/h are classed as a "strong gale" and are powerful enough to dislodge roofs, bring down large branches and cause slight structural damage to buildings.