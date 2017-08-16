All Sections
    Masterchef's George Calombaris Pleads Guilty To Assault

    He will be sentenced in September.

    17/08/2017 10:09 AM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Fairfax
    The Masterchef star has pleaded guilty to assault.

    Celebrity chef George Calombaris has pleaded guilty to assault after shoving a Sydney FC fan at a game in May.

    Calombaris, who was reportedly not in court on Thursday, pleaded guilty to shoving a 19-year-old man after an A-league game. He apologised after the incident.

    He will be sentenced in September.

    Earlier in the year video footage of the Melbourne Victory's number-one ticket holder and Network Ten star approaching a man who was yelling abuse at him and shoving him.

    "While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family," he said at the time.

    "I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia [on Monday] to report the situation and I'm truly sorry that this has happened."

    A month before the assault, Calombaris apologised after his restaurant group was caught underpaying staff a total of up to $2.6 million.

