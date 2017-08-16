Masterchef's George Calombaris Pleads Guilty To Assault

The Masterchef star has pleaded guilty to assault.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris has pleaded guilty to assault after shoving a Sydney FC fan at a game in May.

Calombaris, who was reportedly not in court on Thursday, pleaded guilty to shoving a 19-year-old man after an A-league game. He apologised after the incident.

#BREAKING: Celebrity chef George Calombaris has pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenager at the A-League grand final — SBS World News (@SBSNews) August 16, 2017

He will be sentenced in September.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris was not in court for the brief hearing. He'll be sentenced on the assault charge in September @abcnews — Nicole Chettle (@nicolechettle) August 16, 2017

Earlier in the year video footage of the Melbourne Victory's number-one ticket holder and Network Ten star approaching a man who was yelling abuse at him and shoving him.

"While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family," he said at the time.

"I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia [on Monday] to report the situation and I'm truly sorry that this has happened."

A month before the assault, Calombaris apologised after his restaurant group was caught underpaying staff a total of up to $2.6 million.