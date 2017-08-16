Wife Pays Tribute After Australian Husband And Son Electrocuted Fixing Pool In Thailand

The wife of an Australian man killed in a freak poolside accident in Thailand along with his 10-year-old son has paid tribute to the pair.

Retired construction director Andrew Fenwick, 66, died from an electric shock while attempting to fix a pool pump at his house in southern Rayong province on Tuesday, local police told Thai PBS.

Australian father and son electrocuted while fixing pool pump: Reports pic.twitter.com/lMvhJenYAE — Breaking News (@BreakageNews) August 16, 2017

His 10-year-old son Jason Krailop Fenwick ran to his aid and was also electrocuted.

The Melbourne-educated Fenwick was found dead at the pool pump clutching a wrench in his right hand while Jason lay with his left hand clinging to an iron gate.

The boy's body had traces of burns on his left hand, body and face, Thai PBS reports.

Andrew Fenwick, 66, and wife Somrudi Krailob Fenwick outside the family home in the Thai province of Rayong.

A security guard was alerted to the deaths by Jason's four-year-old brother, Justin, who ran crying from the family home and told him his father was dead.

It was three hours before police were able to recover the bodies. Rescue workers had to cut off power supply to the home before forensic workers could reach the pair.

Fenwick's wife Somrudi Krailob Fenwick, 41, wasn't at home at the time of the incident but was informed by neighbours of the double tragedy.

Krailob Fenwick, who goes by the nickname Ning on social media, paid tribute to them in an emotional Facebook post sharing images of the family.

Mum Ning has paid tribute to her son Jason (back) and husband Andrew, who were both killed in the poolside tragedy. Jason's four-year-old brother Justin (front) alerted security guards to the double death.

"We will be together forever. I'll talk to you every day, will look at you every day. Love you forever Jason and Andrew," she wrote.

In a separate post written in Thai, she added "my son will be in my heart forever. You're my hero. Take care of daddy."

The bodies of the father and son have been sent to the Institute of Forensic Science in Thailand to determine the exact cause of death.