Australian Woman Seriously Injured In Barcelona Attack

An Australian woman has been seriously injured in a terror attack in Barcelona which has left at least 16 dead and more than 100 injured.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed that the woman, from New South Wales, was in hospital in a "serious but stable condition".

Two other Australians, believed to be men from Victoria, have been "directly affected" by the attack and will seek medical treatment in the morning.

"I ask all Australians who are in the vicinity to contact local authorities to let them know of their whereabouts and to contact their loved ones back in Australia," she told reporters on Friday morning.

"Clearly, with 16 people killed, with 100 we believe injured and reports that the police have killed one of the terrorists and have arrested two others, it's a very fluid situation."

Australians in the area have been advised to ensure that they stay in their hotels and follow any directions given by local authorities.

Bishop said that an honorary consul was currently in Barcelona "visiting as many of the relevant places as he can", with additional consular staff on their way.

The Foreign Minister said that the Australian Government was "determined to take part in the international effort to combat and defeat terrorists wherever they may be", urging Australians to continue going about their "normal lives".

"Tragically, terrorist attacks are taking place around the world," she said.

"No one country, no one city is immune."

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has said that Australians concerned about family or friends in the region should contact them directly before calling the 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1 300 555 135 (+61 2 6261 3305 if calling from overseas).

More to come.