Former 'Home And Away' Star Johnny Ruffo Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

The 'Home and Away' star first went to hospital with a migraine.

Former 'Home and Away' star and 'X Factor' contestant Johnny Ruffo has confirmed he will be starting "aggressive treatment" for brain cancer a week after he had a tumour removed from his head.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Ruffo said the diagnosis came as a "bit of a shock" but that he is preparing for a "bit of a battle" to try and fight off the disease.

So i have the news. It was a bit of a shock and i've got an interesting journey ahead and a bit of a battle. I am starting agressive treatment for the next few months to fight the diagnosis of brain cancer. Please stay positive for me and ill try to update you guys on my progress 🤞🏼 xx A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

The 29-year-old was admitted to hospital on August 6 suffering from a migraine, which was then determined to be a brain tumor. He then underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor that was found in his head.

In a separate Instagram post, Ruffo wrote: "Some things in life really put things into persepective [sic]... Hoping for a positive result, keep me in your thoughts x."

Some things in life really put things into persepective, hoping for a positive result, keep me in your thoughts x A post shared by Johnny Ruffo (@johnny_ruffo) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Ruffo first rose to stardom after placing third on 'The X Factor' in 2011, he then went on to win the 12th season of 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2012. Ruffo also starred as Chris Harrington on 'Home and Away' from 2013-2016.