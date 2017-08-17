Former 'Home And Away' Star Johnny Ruffo Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Former 'Home and Away' star and 'X Factor' contestant Johnny Ruffo has confirmed he will be starting "aggressive treatment" for brain cancer a week after he had a tumour removed from his head.
In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Ruffo said the diagnosis came as a "bit of a shock" but that he is preparing for a "bit of a battle" to try and fight off the disease.
The 29-year-old was admitted to hospital on August 6 suffering from a migraine, which was then determined to be a brain tumor. He then underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor that was found in his head.
In a separate Instagram post, Ruffo wrote: "Some things in life really put things into persepective [sic]... Hoping for a positive result, keep me in your thoughts x."
Ruffo first rose to stardom after placing third on 'The X Factor' in 2011, he then went on to win the 12th season of 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2012. Ruffo also starred as Chris Harrington on 'Home and Away' from 2013-2016.