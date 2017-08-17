Hold Up, It Turns Out Scar And Mufasa Aren't Even Brothers

Look, we don't even know where to begin with this one.

While speaking to HelloGiggles, the director and producer of 'The Lion King', Rob Minkoff and Don Hahn, revealed that the two most famous lion brothers in cinematic history... aren't... even... brothers.



Hahn explained, "We talked about the fact that it was very likely [Scar and Mufasa] would not have both the same parents... There was always this thing about well, how do you have these two [male] lions? Occasionally there are prides that do have two male lions, in an interesting dynamic because they're not equals [since they don't have the same parents]. One lion will always kind of be off in the shadows."

"The way lions operate in the wild...when the male lion gets old, another rogue lion comes and kills the head of the pride. What that does is it causes the female lions to go into heat [to reproduce], and then the new younger lion kills the king and then he kills all the babies. Now he's the new lion that's running the pride."

That's messed up, but apparently true! According to National Geographic, lion prides can include up to three adult males. When they're about two or three, young males leave their pride, either on their own accord or by force from more mature males, and head out in search of a new one to take over.

So there you go, every time Scar refers to Mufasa as 'brother', he means it more in a 'bro' sort of way.

What next? Snow White actually just had an iron deficiency? Stop messing with our childhoods, Disney.