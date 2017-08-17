In 4 Words, Ludlam Summed Up The Vulgarity Of Hanson's Burqa Stunt

In case you somehow missed it, Federal Parliament descended into high farce on Thursday when One Nation senator Pauline Hanson entered the Senate chamber wearing a black burqa covering her face and head.

The move served as Hanson's effort at drawing attention to her push to ban the face covering and left her Senate colleagues shocked and open-mouthed during Question Time.

In light of the stunt, politicians and media personalities from all sides sought to comment on the absurdity of the incident, with former Greens senator Scott Ludlam best capturing the moment in four very perfect words.

what the utter fuck pic.twitter.com/x2TlVthWY8 — Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) August 17, 2017

Hanson sat quietly on Thursday afternoon, wearing the burqa, and eventually removed it to ask Attorney General George Brandis a question about Muslim face coverings and security, but was met by his quietly seething response.

"I'm not going to pretend to ignore the stunt you tried to pull today," Brandis said.

"We all know you are not an adherent to the Islamic faith. I caution and counsel you, with respect, to be very careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians."

shittest scooby doo episode ever pic.twitter.com/Kj4qKqYP5W — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) August 17, 2017

And the condemnation didn't stop there. Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten also took to social media to express his view of the stunt, labelling it as "beneath contempt".

Hanson's stunt beneath contempt. Response from Brandis is spot on. Now let's give her the attention she deserves – absolutely none. — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) August 17, 2017

Following the end of Question Time, conservative senator Cory Bernardi also took his chance to comment, saying that while he agreed with One Nation's stance on banning head coverings, he didn't agree with Hanson's "blunt" stunt.

In a separate post to Twitter, the leader of the Australian Conservatives party said he believes interruptions to the parliament, similar to that of Hanson's, is "in [the] national interest".

I did warn you that proroguing the parliament was in national interest. Things are getting seriously weirder by the day #auspol #senateQT — Cory Bernardi (@corybernardi) August 17, 2017

Offering a slightly opposite perspective of the stunt, Labor's Anne Aly slammed Hanson in an interview with Sky News, saying that the One Nation senator had made "a mockery of our parliament" and does not care about the women in Middle Eastern countries currently fighting for women's rights.

Anne Aly says @PaulineHansonOz made a mockery of the parliament by wearing a burqa in the Senate. #auspol MORE https://t.co/o1S7iPoLtl pic.twitter.com/SS5TeCp4Wd — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 17, 2017

Anne Aly: Even trying to sell the burqa ban as national security is drawing a really long bow. #pmagenda MORE https://t.co/o1S7iPoLtl pic.twitter.com/IC3YfljozN — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 17, 2017

"All it was was a stunt designed to get attention for Pauline Hanson because that's all she wants. This is not the way that we do things in parliament, it is an absolute disgrace, it is a mockery of our parliament," she said.

"Even trying to sell it as national security really is drawing a very, very long bow here.

"There are women who are risking their lives in places like Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia for their rights, for women's rights, to advance the cause of women's rights -- Pauline Hanson does not care about those women."