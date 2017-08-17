Nick Xenophon Now Embroiled In Section 44 Dual Citizenship Drama

Senator Nick Xenophon is the latest embroiled in the section 44 drama.

Colourful South Australian senator Nick Xenophon is the latest member of Parliament to become entangled in the ever-growing citizenship crisis engulfing federal politics, as he urgently checks if he has inherited British citizenship from his father.

Xenophon, who just three days ago joked with Senate colleague Sam Dastyari that he was not a Greek citizen, confirmed he was getting advice as to whether he may be a U.K. citizen by descent.

His father, Theo, was born in Cyprus, which was a British colony until 1960. Senator Xenophon was born in Australia in 1950, and questions are being asked as to whether he has inherited British citizenship through his dad. Travel logs appear to show Theo using a British passport when he migrated to Australia.

Xenophon told Fairfax Media that he hoped to receive legal advice by Saturday.

"All I can do is check and release whatever I get," he told Fairfax.

"Whatever happens, happens."

Xenophon confirmed he would not step down from the Senate, as his former colleagues Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam did when their dual citizenships of Canada and New Zealand respectively were confirmed, but would wait for a High Court judgement.

Fellow senators Matt Canavan, Malcolm Roberts and Fiona Nash, as well as deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, have chosen to also let the High Court decide their fate.

"It has to go to the High Court," Xenophon told Fairfax.

"You let it go to the High Court, that is what you do. That is the appropriate thing to do, I think."

Just this week, Xenophon pulled a stunt with Labor Senator Sam Dastyari, joking that they were not citizens of Greece or Iran, as has been alleged by some during the constitutional embroglio.

Xenophon's received Greek citizenship from his mother, but he formally renounced that before entering politics.